rawalpindi-Police have failed to arrest Raja Mazhar alias Majhu, an active member of Taji Khokhar land grabbing gang, despite orders from acting City Police Officer Afzaal Kauser, informed sources on Wednesday.

Raja Mazhar alias Majhu along with two of other gang members Raja Azhar, Yasir and three unknown men launched an armed attack on a property office located at Main Road Airport Housing Society Sector 4 and shot and injured a security guard namely Muhammad Asif.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni while a case under sections 324/337H (2)/148/149 of PPC has also been registered against the gang members on orders of acting CPO, sources added.

According to contents of First Information Report (FIR), a citizen namely Muhammad Asif lodged a complaint with police stating he came for a job in AM Developers and Builders when a land cruiser stopped outside the office.

He told six armed men including Raja Mazhar, Raja Azhar and Yasir stepped down from the vehicle and started torturing him. He said Raja Mazhar shot and injured him and the attackers fled from the crime scene. He requested the police to register a case against the attackers and to arrest them. The Police registered a case and began investigation; no arrests have been made so far.

A senior police officer told The Nation that Majhu, an active member of Taji Khokhar’s gang, has become a nuisance for Rawalpindi police as they have failed to arrest him despite orders from the acting CPO. He said Majhu and other culprits have been operating a land mafia gang for many years in the twin cities and have been involved in land grabbing.

He said Majhu has been threatening the family of the injured man to not pursue a case against him or else he would kill them.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Raja Akhter, when contacted, said that the police have launched a search operation for Majhu and other gang members. He said raids are being carried out to nab the fleeing accused. He further said it was suggested during preliminary investigation that a dispute is going on between Taji Khokhar and a prisoner Raja Arshad Mehmood, who is languishing in Adiala Jail for the murder case of barrister Fahad