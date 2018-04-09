Share:

rawalpindi - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) city chapter observed the 39th death anniversary of founder and chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto with zeal and fervour here on Wednesday.

The party leaders and workers also pledged to follow ZAB’s ideas and continue the mission of his daughter and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto (BB).

At the start of day, hundreds of workers and supporters of PPP and lawyers gathered at Jinnah Park (Old Central Jail Rawalpindi) where the former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged on April 04, 1979. They paid tribute to ZAB and his daughter BB, who was martyred at Liaquat Bagh in a gun and bomb attack.

In this regard, a Quran Khawani was also arranged by the city chapter while local leaders including PPP City President Babar Jadoon, Sardar Saleem Haider, spokesman to former President Asif Ali Zardari Malik Amir Fida Paracha, Nasir Mir, Advocate Raja Nazir, Pakistan Amn Party Chairman Haji Gulzar Awan and others attended the ceremony.

Supporters arrived at the Jinnah Park in small groups, carrying party flags and shouting slogans “Zinda Ha BiBi Zinda Ha”, “Jiay Bhutto” and “Aik Zardari Sub par Bhari”.

They were also carrying portraits of their beloved leaders. Similarly, Jinnah Park was decorated with banners, party flags and portraits of ZAB, BB, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and others.

Following the orders of acting CPO Afzaal Kauser and SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, police and other law enforcement agencies stood guard at the venue and cordoned off the area around Jinnah Park. Two walk-though scanners were set up at entry gate of Jinnah Park to check the crowd. The special Branch personnel also checked the participants with metal detectors. The total length of slip roads leading towards Army House and Jhelum Road were closed and traffic was diverted to Katcheri Chowk.

The ceremony to observe the death anniversary started after the formal recitation from the holy Quran and the Quran Khawni. After the recitation, the “Jialays” (staunch workers of PPP) yelled slogans.

Addressing the gathering, the PPP leaders vowed to continue the mission of ZAB and BB and highlighted the role played by Bhuttos for the revival of democracy and social justice in the country.

They said that the Bhutto factor was a reality and still an inspiring force in the political arena that ruled people’s heart. They termed the death of their party’s founder a political assassination.

They said that PPP had a long history of sacrifices and its leaders and workers faced brutalities during the martial law but never left each other. They said that the PPP-led government would implement its manifesto to continue their fight to end terrorism, poverty and development of the country.

They stressed that the party was united under leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP leaders also demanded to rename Jinnah Park as Bhutto Park and build a replica of the death cell at the site where Mr. Bhutto spent his last days. They also demanded to construct a monument at Liaquat Bagh where former Prime Minister BB was assassinated in a gun-bomb attack on December 27, 2007.

They said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the country the constitution of 1973 and made Pakistan a nuclear power.