Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Protests sparked in Rahim Yar Khan city on Wednesday for bringing to book the private school principal who allegedly sexually harassed a girl student at his office.

Police arrested Alyas, who is also president of Private Schools Association and regional warden of District Civil Defense office, on the charge of sexually harassing the seven class student at his office.

A resident of Sadiq Town told reporters that his daughter was student of class seven at The Scholars School satellite Town but she was reluctant to go to the school.

When he inquired her about the reason, initially she could not express her father about the situation but later with the coordination of a female school teacher, she told her family that principal Alyas has made many attempts to sexually harass her. She alleged that two or three days back Alyas tried to rape her but she ran from his office.

She said that the principal also harassed a few other girl students who will also speak soon. Police on the complaints of Rafiq and his daughter raided the house of Alyas and arrested him and shifted him at police station city A division

After the arrest, a many persons gathered outside the police station for the registration of an FIR but the police were reluctant because a parliamentarian was trying to influence the family and the police.

But seeing the public pressure outside the police station, DSP Khalid Masood Bhatti decided to register a case Under Section 376/511 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Later, Station House Officer B division Aslam Khan arrived there with police contingent and took into custody the CCTV, laptop and computers of the school.

A large number of people protested at city bridge chowk and burned tyers against the principal. Another protest was observed outside Scholars School where some parents displayed a banner against the act of the principal.

District Civil Defense Officer Ali Raza told journalists that he had written a letter to DC Socrat Amman Rana for the termination of Sajid Alyas. The accused at lockup denied the allegations.