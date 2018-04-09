Share:

KANDHKOT - Hundreds of people from all walks of life recorded their protest against Wapda officials by lighting candles on Wednesday.

A large number of people including students and teachers of various schools, social activists, political party workers, advocates, common men, traders and others lit candles to protest against unscheduled and prolonged power loadshedding.

The protesters raised their voice against Sepco officials.

Addressing on the occasion, protesters Hafiz Nasruallah, Shabir Ahmed, Ghulam Mutafa Mirani, Ibrahim Khakki Malik, Sajaad Brohi and others said that they were facing 14 to 16 hours unannounced power outages.

They said that the Sepco authorities did not take any step in this regard.

Due to high power breakdown, the businesses came to complete halt.

They demanded from Wapda minister, Sepco chief and other authority concerned to resolve the matter immediately otherwise they will hold a siege of Sepco office finally they dispersed peacefully. It is worthy to mention here that major power breakdown hit the entire district while paralysing the lives of people.

Whereas unannounced and unscheduled power loadshedding has became order of the day while higher authorities have turned deaf ear in this matter. It was reported that no major reason has been announced by Sepco or Genco Guddu.