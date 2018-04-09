Share:

LAHORE - A senior PTI leader claims the general election will be held four to five months after the schedule.

Faisal Wada said while speaking in a TV programme on Wednesday that the general election will be delayed because of the formalities surrounding delimitation of constituencies and census.

He was specifically asked if the election would be held on time.

Prime Minister Abbasi had said recently that the election would be held on July 17. The Election Commission has started hearing complaints against the delimitations and the process will take some weeks to complete.

Faisal Wada claimed that the future of even the Punjab chief minister was bleak.