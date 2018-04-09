Share:

KARACHI - Senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Shabbir Qaimkhani quit the party over the ongoing rift within the party ranks.

Qaimkhani who enjoys was also member of MQM coordination committee member resigned from the party‘s basic membership on Wednesday along with reason that the rifts emerged in the party over the nomination of candidates for the election of uppers house was unluckily remained unresolved.

The appearance of two fractions not only dented the party organisational affairs but during this infighting we lost dear and loving colleagues. The division was the main reason of my departure from MQM-P, said Qaimkhani in an audio message.

He further said that, he joined MQM in year 1985 and during thirty three years stayed on various organizational slots of MQM. I have seen up and down but never got feared during crisis. But the disagreement between the party groups started on February 5 over nomination of candidates for Senate Election resulted division in MQM. After reviewing the situation I also withdraw my name from the Senate Election and despite of all efforts MQM which was supposed to bag four Senate seat in the election of upper house only secured one seat, he maintained.

Further expressing grief over the division of the MQM, Qaimkhani said that during last two months MQM received back-to-back setback and party leadership from the both end instead of resolving the issue preferred to mark foundation day separately. I stayed home on March 18 and after realizing the situation I decided to quit instead of tugging myself in war of KITE and Party Flag, said Qaimkhani.

The departure of the Shabbir Qaimkhani is not good news for the party as party considers him as a key man in decision making body of MQM said Ameenul Haq while talking to The Nation. Conspiracies were still in progress against MQM-Pakistan and party still seeking space to continue its political affairs independently, said Ameen adding that everyone in MQM is allowed to take decision and parts way from party but MQM-P is still intact under the convener ship of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

He further said that since three decades many groups surfaced with a claim of real representatives of the Mohajir Community but history shows that people rejected them at the time of election. “Once again people will reject them through the power of vote”, he added.

Internal party sources privy to the matter said that unseen forces have been observed active once again mounting up the pressure to change loyalties. Many of the leaders were receiving calls with attractive proposal to switch their loyalties, they said adding recently in outcome of pressure MQM legislators including Muzamil Qureshi, Syed Waseem Hussain, Dr Fauzia Hameed and others had parted ways with MQM-P and joined PSP.