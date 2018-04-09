Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Railways has demanded Rs73 billion for ongoing and new projects in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2018-19.

The ministry has demanded Rs 70.5 billion for ongoing projects while Rs 2.5 billion for new projects, according to a document here on Wednesday.

It said that Rs 5,861 million had been proposed for procurement of 585 Hopper Wagons and 20 bogie brake vans for coal transportation.

The ministry has also demanded Rs 8,863 million for procurement of 780 High Capacity Bogie (Hopper) wagons and 20 bogie brake vans for transportation coal. Rs 6558.524 million has been proposed for rehabilitation of 27 HGMU-30 class diesel electric locomotives, the document added.

A sum of Rs 7,142.102 million has been demanded for rehabilitation of rolling stock, tack, repairing of 800 coaches, 2,000 wagons and acquisition of land for railway container yard, station and railway line from sea port to coastal highway at Gwadar.

The document said that Rs 1,703.5 million had also been suggested in the PSDP for doubling of existing track from Port Qasim to bin Qasim Station, feasibility study to connect Gwadar with Karachi, and feasibility from Gwadar to Besima and from Besima to Jacobabad via Khuzdar.

Rs 11,022.634 million has been proposed for preliminary design for up-gradation of main line (ML-1), establishment of dry-port near Havelian under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and hiring of design vetting consultations and reopening of rail car from Kohat to Rawalpindi on experimental basis.