ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday stopped the Punjab government from extending the tenure of Lahore’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital Chairman Professor Farid Ahmed Khan.

According to details, the Chief Justice had taken notice of the issue on Monday after the matter was brought up by medical associations representatives, sources said.

The Supreme Court remarked if the hospital Chairman’s tenure is being extended on Hamza Shahbaz’s direction, asking isn’t any other person available for this post.

Appearing before the court, Punjab’s Secretary Health informed the court that the Chairman’s contract ends this month, assuring that the Chairman’s tenure will not be extended.

A three-member bench led by Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard illegal extension case of Sheikh Zayed Hospital’s Chairman.

The Chief Justice remarked that why not Hamza Shahbaz himself taking charge of the hospital if his direction matters for the extension.

The Chief Justice warned of disbanding the Board of Governors, observing that there are a lot of complaints against him. He also asked why the Punjab government is unable to find a suitable person for such posts.

The apex court also directed to complete hearing of pending cases in the Lahore High Court within a week.