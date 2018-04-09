Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Students protested against the local government district administration for sealing their school at Gojra Chak 281/JB on "political differences".

They blocked Faisalabad Road at Adda Dawakhri as a protest against the District Council. Al-Haq Public School is owned by district Usher Zakat Committee chairman Mian Anwarul Haq and had differences with MNA Khalid Warraich whose wife Fauzia Warraich is now district council chairperson.

A few weeks ago, Mian Anwar had invited as guests in his school's function Warraich's opponent group in PML-N including Punjab counter terrorism minister Ayub Khan, MPAs Amjad Ali Javed and Mian Rafiq and Gojra municipal committee chairman Mian Muhammad Islam. The differences within the ruling party further increased after the school's function. It resulted in the sealing of Mian Anwar's school. After the sealing of the school, anwar's group's MPA Amjad Ali Javed and Gojra MC chairman Mian Islam reached the protest place and told the media that action has been taken against the school with the so called allegation of non approval of the map of the building.

He added that no time was given to the owner for approval of the map and suddenly sealed the school. The protest ended when Gojra Assistant Commissioner Asif Ali Dogar reached there and unsealed the school after holding talks with the protesters.

When contacted, Fauzia Khalid said that the sealing of school was not due to political differences and it was done according to the law as the map of the school's building was not approved by the relevant authority.