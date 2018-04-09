Share:

KARACHI - The police on Wednesday arrested a seminary teacher for his alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a girl and later demanding extortion money from her. According to police during a raid in the locality of Korangi, police arrested a seminary teacher namely Maulvi Alam Bengali. An FIR No 110/18 under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code was registered against the accused on the complaint of Shah Alam Bengali.

Police said that the complainant said that the accused allegedly raped his minor daughter about four years ago when she was studying at the seminary and also made her video. The accused was demanding extortion money from complainant and threatening to defame him if money was not paid. Police said that investigators also found some more such videos from the accused which suggested that the accused had been involved in such activities since long while the case had been registered and further investigation was underway.