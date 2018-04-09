Share:

LOS ANGELES-Sharon Stone asked for the ‘All I Wish’ plot to be changed before she signed up to the movie.

The 60-year-old actress wanted the movie to be told more ‘’honestly from a woman’s perspective’’ and asked to play the 25-year-old protagonist rather than the mother, as she was originally asked to play.

She said: ‘’I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be more interesting if a woman who was turning 50 didn’t have her life fully together, didn’t know what she wanted to do and be?’ ... I think it tells the story more honestly from a woman’s perspective. It’s written by a woman, directed by a woman, a lot of women on our crew. I just felt like we were telling a story that we’ve seen before but from a very different point of view.’’

And Sharon has revealed how male-oriented the industry was in the past.

Speaking to The Today Show about her start in the industry, she added: ‘’I was the only woman on set, where really, maybe the costume designer was the only other woman. Even hair and make-up, when I started working, were all men.’’

Meanwhile, Sharon previously praised the Time’s Up campaign for making women ‘’happier’’.

She said: ‘’I really, particularly, applaud these younger women who organised themselves and created a distinct, thoughtful group to allow us all to have a place to not just publicly but also privately vent and tell our stories, to speak.

I see women looking different! I see women celebrating themselves differently. I see women happier. It is so exciting to not be pitted against one another. [Before], you would be told, ‘Don’t do that.