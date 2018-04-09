Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review progress on the 2nd phase of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.

Addressing the meeting, he said that 25 latest filter clinics have been developed for safety from this disease and best treatment facilities are being provided to hepatitis patients under this programme.

“I have seen best facilities wherever I went and scope of this programme will be expanded. Hepatitis filter clinics will also be made in Quetta, Skardu, and Azad Kashmir,” he said, adding that transplant surgery of liver and kidney will be started soon in PKLI. All necessary arrangements should be made as soon as possible and steering committee should make its own decisions.

“Huge funds have been given for serving the ailing humanity and these resources should reach out to the patients at every cost.”

He said endowment fund of PKLI should be made on the pattern of PEEF and resources should be allocated for this fund in the next budget. Similarly, nursing college will also be set up for PKLI, he added.

The CM was also briefed about progress on this project. Provincial Minister Kh Salman Rafiq, Chairman of PKLI’s BoD Dr Saeed Akhtar, Hanif Abbasi, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, Chairman P&D and others attended the meeting. Separately, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari called on CM Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including progress on development projects aimed at public welfare came under discussion.

Shehbaz said that southern Punjab has been provided more funds as compared with its population ratio and pointed out that mega projects aiming at public welfare and prosperity have been completed in a record period of time by the government.

He said that resources worth billions of rupees have been spent for the construction and repair of roads in rural areas and as a result of governmental efforts, thousands of kilometers long carpeted roads have been laid down in rural areas of southern Punjab. In fact, the steps taken by the incumbent government for the development and welfare of the people are unprecedented in the 70 years history of the country, he added.

“I consider public service a sacred responsibility and I am personally supervising the progress on various development schemes in southern Punjab,” he said. Southern Punjab is moving towards progress and prosperity along with other parts of the province. On the other side, the past rulers neglected the people of southern Punjab and took no interest for the solution of their problems, he added.