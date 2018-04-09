Share:

RAWALPINDI - Security forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists in Pinsin Kaur, surrounding area of Dasht, district Turbat and Dera Bugti. According to a statement issued here by ISPR, the terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire during an intelligence based operation, conducted by security forces in support of Khushhal Balochistan Programme. A Frontier Corps Balochistan soldier also embraced Shahadat. Cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered. The IBO was carried out as part of ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.