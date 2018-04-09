Share:

KARACHI - Street crimes are on the rise as 4,686 citizens have been deprived of their valuables in the month of March.

Citizen Police Liaison Committee statistic of the previous month revealed that the total 4,686 people have been deprived of their valuables including cars, motorbikes and mobile phones. The CPLC statistic pointed out the 27 cars have been snatched at gunpoint while 103 have been stolen in a month and 196 motorbikes were snatched and 1994 motorbikes were stolen.

The report said that the 1036 mobile phones were snatched while 1440 cell phones were stolen. On the other side police claimed to have recovered 53 cars, 457 motorbikes and 106 mobile phones. The report also said that four cases of extortion have been reported while 30 people have been killed in various violent incidents.

A rangers personnel and another wounded when bandits reported firing within the remits of Gulistan-e-Juhar police station. Police said that three Rangers personnel namely Inspector Zahir Shah, SI Ashiq, Naik Rasheed were travelling close to Munawar Chowrangi in Hiace van where they saw two armed bandits engaged in street crimes.

Rangers personnel trying to catch the bandits which resulting gunmen resorted firing and managed to flee. During exchange of fire one Naik Rasheed has been injured critically and has been shifted to a private hospital..

During exchange of fire another passerby namely Mukhtiar was also sustained bullet wounds.

During exchange of fire gunmen managed to flee while leaving their motorcycle.

IGP Sindh AD Khawaja taking the notice of the incident directed concern offers to conduct an inquiry and arrest the culprits.

Another man wounded here in the remits of Orangi Town police station. Police said that the gunmen ridding on a motorbike intercepted a passerby to snatched his cell phone when Zubair offered resistance which resulting gunmen resorted firing left Zubair Anwar, 28, wounded.

The victim resident of Raees Amrohi Colony, Chushti Nagar, shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors term his condition out of danger while police registered an FIR against unknown culprits.

On the other side, Rangers Sindh claimed to have arrested three accused persons in a raid conducted in Korangi Industrial Area while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested were including Ammar, Ali Abbas and Adil Hassan. Police claimed to have arrested at least 15 accused persons in different raids and operations. Police said that the accused persons arrested were including bandits, street criminals, drug paddlers and those possessing illegal weapons.

Alleged street criminal shot dead

An alleged street criminal was shot dead in Korangi Allah Wala Town area of Karachi as a civilian hit back after being robbed.

According to media reports the suspected street criminal was subjected to violence by a mob, who gathered following the street criminal was shot by the victim.

The Police reached the spot of mishap and shifted the injured to hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile in Korangi Mehran Town a man was deprived of his possessions by two bandits a resident captured the footage of the incident from his roof top.

On the other hand Police and Rangers during a joint search operation inspected document of foreigners residing at various hotels and houses in Saddar Paredy Area of Karchi.

At least six suspected criminals were apprehended from various Areas of the Metropolitan City whereas four other gamblers were also arrested.