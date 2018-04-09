Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Deputy District Education Officer Jewan Mansha has said that Shaheed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi also known as Sooriah Badshah was the great freedom fighter of subcontinent as he did not accept the British rule in Indo-Pak.

He was speaking as chief guest at a ceremony held to mark 75th death anniversary of Shaheed Sooriah Badshah on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by hundreds of followers of Shaheed Sooriah, notables, and villagers.

Sooriah Badshah Chairman Sher Muhammad Dars said that his forum had been regularly observing the anniversary to create awareness among the youth about his great sacrifices for this region.

District Council Sanghar member Muhammad Khan Mangrio said that people should take lesson from his struggle.

Later, the chief guest distributed the awards in different fields.