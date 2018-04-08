Share:

FAISALABAD-The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) attracted scores of art and literature lovers on the third day of sixth Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival.

The event, which will continue till April 6, is being organised under the banner of Senior Tutor Office, UAF. The festival featured different events including Qirat and Naat and Essay Competition, bilingual declamation, essay competition, Bait Bazi contest, Model United Nations (MUN), drama and documentary contests and web designing, speed programming, and mushaira and script writing.

As a result, in the Essay writing competition, Ragheeba Sahar from Nusrat Jahan College Rabwah got the first position while Namra Arooj from Riphah International University stood second and Iqra Naseer from University of Sindh Jamshoro got the third position.

In the Punjabi Takra, Usman Asghar from Government College University Faisalabad got the first position while Sultan Altamash from Government College University Lahore and Mubashir Saeed from Punjab University Lahore got the second and third positions respectively.

In the Urdu Declamation, Abdullah Warraich from University of Lahore clinched the first position while Kashf Sehar from GCUF and Ali Rajboot from Tabbani School of Accountancy Karachi got the second and third position.

In the English declamation, Muneebul Hassan from University of Lahore bagged the first position while Zoraiz Nasir from Punjab University and Areej Nasir from CMH Lahore got the second and third positions respectability.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar said that art and literature were the identity of nations. He said that nations that don't save their culture and literature are wiped out from the map of the world. He added that there is a need to promote the literary activities for the coming generation. He said the country was blessed with rich language, culture and traditions that must be saved for coming generation.