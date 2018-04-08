Share:

Wahi pandhi is an agrarian town of Dadu district where farming is not only the mean of income, but is also the source of happy life as described in Utopia of Thomas More as the tradition of people. However, due to severe electricity cut-offs perhaps owing to vested interests of officials of energy sector, this town has lost its golden era which was discussed in neibouring towns and cities before. It is dismal that agriculture being one of the identities of our country is being pushed in the age of ignorance. The people of this town have faced ups and downs in their lives, now its the age of media, and people of this town would like to draw the attention of officials to look into the matter.

TALAT AZIZ,

Dadu, March 20.