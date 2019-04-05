Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Thursday clarified that the government has not set a dollar rate on the demand of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“We have not set a dollar rate on IMF demand,” the minister of state said while addressing a ceremony for risk based selection of cases for audit at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He was responding to the former finance minister Ishaq Dar who had asked the government to put him on a contract so that he could bring dollar back to Rs 120. Dar also claimed that incumbent government had assured the IMF to take the dollar value to Rs169 by year 2020-21.

Azhar said that former finance minister is spreading false news after causing immense damage to the economy during his four years tenure in the government. Dar should appear in courts and respond to the questions, he added. Minister of state for revenue claimed that economy is moving towards stability due to the steps of incumbent government. “From 1971 till now, the economy was slow and foreign exchange reserves began to grow for the first time in January this year.” He said as a result of stabilization measures, the deficits are on downward trajectory.

He informed that incumbent government had reduced the circular debt by 2 percent in last few months due to number of measures. “We will close the target we have set for circular debt at Rs250 billion.” “In the future, we will reduce tax on property. We will give facilities to taxpayers and create difficulties for non-filers,” he warned. He said that government had not increased the petroleum prices as according to the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). “Government only increased the price of petroleum products by half of what OGRA had suggested.”

Azhar said that government is working to bring non-taxpayers into tax base of the country. “Data of non-filers is being collected,” he said and added that “data which can be investigated is being collected to increase the tax net”. He said FBR is now focusing more on quality rather than quantity and is reducing the number of notices sent for tax compliance. He said the performance of the officers will also be evaluated and their working environment will be improved. Technology will also be focused to further enhance the performance of FBR. He said reserving the foreign exchange is our top priority.

Talking about the Audit Policy, he said that only 14,000 taxpayers will be audited for 2017, which are far less than the number of 45,000 last year. He further said that this year 2.2 percent of income tax cases have been selected for audit as compared to 9.5 percent cases last year. “This time, 2.5 percent sales tax cases have been chosen for audit as compared to 7.5 percent cases last year and 8 percent of excise duty cases have also been selected,” he stated.