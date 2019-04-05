Share:

MIRPURKHAS/KANDHKOT : At least 12 members of a family including women and children were hospitalised after consuming poisonous meal at Arif Talpure village near Digri Town on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, 12 members of a family fell unconscious allegedly due to the consumption of poisonous food. They were rushed to Taluka Digri Hospital where they were provided first aid. After four hours of treatment, they were discharged from hospital as their condition became stable. According to the doctors at the hospital, it was a food poisoning case.

In Kandhkot, people have been facing difficulties due to traffic mess as a large number of vehicles are witnessed stuck in long queues all the day especially at morning and evening times. The situation lasts in the city for years as there is no proper system for the smooth flow of traffic; while the traffic police authorities have also been lethargic throughout this period and they contributed nothing to the betterment of the traffic system.