ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) here on Thursday summoned all the nine suspects allegedly involved in fake accounts and mega money laundering reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The AC judge Muhammad Bashir issued summons and fixed the hearing for April 19.

According to details, NAB had filed the first interim reference in Accountability Court in fake accounts case against nine suspects including officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

The court has summoned the alleged accused Yunus Kodavi and Karachi’s former administrator Muhammad Hussain Syed, former (KMC) Metropolitan Commissioner Matanat Ali Khan, Sami-ul-Din Siddiqui, Najam-ul-Zaman, Syed Khalid Zafar Hashmi, Syed Jamil Ahmed, Abdul Rasheed and Abdul Ghani.

The reference was filed against accused allegedly involved in illegal allotment of welfare purposes plots causing losses to national economy.

The court will resume the hearing of the case on April 19th.