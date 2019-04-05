Share:

LAHORE (PR) The Women in Finance Society of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan, in partnership with FTAC, organised an intensive training programme ‘Women in Business - Making Pakistan Prosperous’ for aspiring women entrepreneurs and finance professionals in Lahore. Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Technology Incubation Centre KICS, UET and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) also collaborated in the event and were represented by their senior leadership.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, Vice Chair, Sarwar Foundation and the wife of Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest and in her speech she emphasised on the importance of enhancing women’s participation in economic development. Other notable speakers at the event included Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan, Ammara Latif, Assistant Finance Manager, China Road & Bridge Corporation, Dr Asma, Executive Committee Member, Pakistan Golf Federation, Dr Iqbal Qureshi, Senior Vice President, PCJCCI, Maryam Zafar, CEO, FTAC & Member, ACCA Pakistan Women in Finance Society, Fiza Imran, Chair, ACCA Pakistan Women in Finance Society and Farhan Riaz, Programme Manager, TICK, UET.