Share:

KABUL (AA) - The Afghan government will invite Taliban representatives to capital Kabul as part of ongoing peace efforts, a top official said Thursday.

“We will officially invite Taliban officials to the national peace meeting in the coming days,” Mohammad Umer Daudzai, head of the High Peace Council tasked with striking a peace deal with the militants, told Anadolu Agency.

Daudzai said the meeting would be attended by some 2,000 Afghan citizens, representing people from all walks of life, adding that he was expecting fruitful results following the participation of Taliban representatives.

He went on to say that he was expecting a second meeting between the Taliban, Afghan politicians and civil society representatives in Qatar, later this month.

“Following the national peace meeting, the Afghan politicians and NGOs will prepare to hold talks with the Taliban in Qatar. We hope for representation of the Afghan government in this meeting,” he said.