LAHORE - Adviser to CM on Political Affairs & Convener, Task Force on price control M Akram Chaudhry held open court at Tollinton Market on Thursday to review arrangements for cleanliness and encroachment after giving final warning. Shopkeepers told the adviser that some unknown persons parked their vehicles on parking place and sold their items and there were not enough security arrangements in the market. The president of Tollinton Market Tariq Javaid told the adviser that there are more than 300 shops in the market and Union is trying to implement on SOPs notified by the health department, ban on cigarette and Pan etc being ensured in the entire market but some shopkeepers becoming the reason of encroachment.