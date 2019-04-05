Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that the federal and provincial governments have launched the recent crackdown against the proscribed organisations while taking all political stakeholders into confidence.

Briefing a group of diplomats here on Thursday on the government’s action against proscribed organisations, the state minister said that all the key stakeholders, including opposition and religious parties, were taken on board before starting the crackdown.

“The action taken against the banned organisations is our own decision adopted under the National Action Plan (NAP) that was signed by all political forces in 2014,” Afridi said. He said that the government’s message was loud and clear that neither any person would be allowed to challenge writ of the state nor the country’s land would be allowed to be used against any country.

Referring to the government’s action against non-state actors, Afridi said the government’s handling of protests against Asia Bibi verdict had sent a clear message to all that no one would be dictating the terms now.

“The crackdown against Tehreek-e-Labbaik is a classic example of the state’s resolve against extremism which was even applauded by the opposition parties and the world community.”

He further said that action against proscribed organisations was nothing to do with the requirements of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and rather it was for wellbeing of their own future generation”. “We want to make it clear that actions related to FATF are responsibility of Pakistan. We have formed committees to launch massive crackdown against proscribed organisations at ministerial and secretarial level while the clerics also a part of it.”

“There will be no compromise on national security,” said the minister.

Afridi said that no nation could live in isolation in a global village. He said any individual act should not be associated with that particular country, people or a certain religion. He said that Pakistan had fought a war against terrorism to save the world but no one ever bothered to understand why a country which was progressing in 1960s was being portrayed negatively.

The minister said that Pakistan was undergoing a process to ensure supremacy of the rule of law and even Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that even he was accountable before the law.

“For the very first time in our history, all institutions and entire Pakistan are on the same page and we are taking decisions as a team. No one can dictate its terms on Pakistan anymore,” he added.

He said that prime minister had met with leading religious scholars from all sectarian groups including Wafaq-ul-Madaris, Wafaq Ittehad Tanzeem and Islamic Ideology Council. They all assured the PM that they stand by the decisions taken by the federal government at all levels.

Afridi urged the diplomatic community to play a bridging role so as Pakistan’s true image could be projected.

He went on to say that Pakistan was taking action against human trafficking, money laundering and drug business. For the purpose, we are fencing our borders and all exit and entry points are being monitored and patrolling is being made in professional manner.

The minister said that the PTI government was also ensuring provision of equal rights to people from religious minorities and the action taken on alleged abduction of two Hindu girls was an example in this regard.

“Let me assure you that whosoever is found involved in the incident will be made an example,” he added.

Referring to the New Visa Regime launched by the federal government, the minister said that Pakistan had been opened for the investors, tourists and adventurists as it was blessed with world’s most rich environment and tourist resorts. Shehryar Afridi said that Pakistan also had reduced the visa fees despite financial crisis as Pakistan was a resilient nation and it could brave all challenges.