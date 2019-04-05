Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force during an action foiled a bid to smuggle more than 6 kilograms of ice heroin at New Islamabad International Airport and arrested an alleged smugglers, revealed sources on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mumtaz, from Swabi, who was trying to board a Jeddah-bounded flight, the source added.

Mumtaz was present in the airport lounge along with his baggage when the Airports Security Force and Customs officials upon detection of his suspicious activities took him to joint search counter. Both the agencies also called the ANF officials. Upon search of the luggage, the ANF recovered 6,690 grams of ice heroin that was concealed in clothes. The passenger was arrested on the spot and shifted to ANF Police Station for further investigation, they said. A case was filed against the suspected smuggler while further investigation was on, they said.

Meanwhile, the ANF during countrywide operations against drug mafia seized 742.56 kilograms of narcotics and arrested 34 suspected smugglers, said a spokesman.

He added that the ANF also recovered 158 kilograms chemical and 144 liters of alcohol during actions.

Of 34, 5 were ladies involved in smuggling, he said. Besides, ANF impounded 9 vehicles that were being used by smugglers for transporting drugs from one place to another, the spokesman said. The raids were carried out at Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Quetta and other parts of Balochistan, he mentioned.