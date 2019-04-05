Share:

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday that it has begun a process to select which venues will host matches at next year's Copa America.

South America's football governing body CONMEBOL last month named Argentina and Colombia as co-hosts of the 2020 edition of the world's oldest continental football tournament.

The AFA did not provide further details other than to say that venues were being considered in "different geographical areas of the country."

Its recommendations will be submitted to CONMEBOL, which will have the final say over the choice of stadiums, the AFA said in a brief statement.

It came amid media reports that River Plate's 66,000-capacity Monumental Stadium - Argentina's largest football venue and the scene of the national team's 1978 World Cup triumph - would be excluded from the competition.

Grounds said to be under consideration include Boca Juniors' La Bombonera and Racing Club's El Cilindro - both in Buenos Aires - as well as stadiums in Mendoza, Cordoba and Santiago del Estero.

The Colombian Football Federation has yet to make an announcement on which stadiums will be used for the competition, scheduled for June 12 to July 12, 2020.