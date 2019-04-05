Share:

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has emphasized the need to accelerate efforts to adopt new technologies in every field of life.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of HEC-Huawei ICT Skill Competition 2018-19 held at HEC Secretariat on Friday.

The ceremony marked the announcement of winners who will compete in the Global Final to be held in China next month.

Congratulating the Higher Education Commission and Huawei for successfully conducting this ICT competition for students, he said that there is a huge potential of exports and employment generation in Pakistan’s IT and Telecom industry, adding that this actually holds the key for any country’s development.

“Such competitions will prepare our younger generation to effectively contribute for country’s socio-economic development.”

Huawei ICT Competition Pakistan 2018-19 was launched in September last year. Roadshow and workshops were held in 53 universities and academic institutions across Pakistan. More than 5000 students attended the examination conducted on Huawei’s learning platform.

Top 300 students were invited to attend the second round, of which 171 students passed HCNA Certification.

Speaking to the audience, the President stressed on the need to realize the swiftly increasing scope of information age, and implementation of right strategies to bring in relevant technologies in different fields.

He gave various examples of education, health and agriculture sectors, and underscored the fact that a proactive approach is required to identify and incorporate IT solutions in every single field.

Dr. Alvi also highlighted the role of the State to ensure that younger generation is provided with every opportunity to unleash their talent and play an active part in this age of rapid transition and application of technologies.

Commending Huawei for its rapid progress in record time, he acknowledged how the company has invested in various technological projects for the youth of Pakistan. “There is no doubt that the friendship of China and Pakistan is deeper and stronger, which is clearly reflected in such joint initiatives in various fields.”

Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman HEC thanked the President for taking out time for the event, and for his continuous support to the cause of education.

In his remarks, the Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing said the global economy depends upon development of ICT, which is a pivotal element for nation’s progress. He admired the students who have won the competition and wished them good luck in the final competition in China. He said Pakistan and China enjoy cordial relations and the two countries are committed to working together to cope with future challenges.

Mr. Saif Chi, CEO Huawei Pakistan that we will continue to see the digital and physical world merge as emerging technologies become a greater part of our lives. “In order to welcome the arrival of the intelligent world, Huawei has always focused on R&D.

In Pakistan, Huawei established office in 1998. Since then it has been playing vital role in making Pakistan go digital”, he said.