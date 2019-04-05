Share:

LOS ANGELES - Celine Dion has announced her first world tour in a decade, and a new album. The 51-year-old singing legend will hit the road in September for her ‘Courage World Tour’, which will run until spring 2020, after her Las Vegas residency comes to an end on June 8th.

She said in a statement: ‘’I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world.

‘’I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album ... coming later this year.’’ Celine will begin her mammoth run of shows in her home province with two concerts at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, and she will visit more than 50 north American cities over the tour.

She hinted that fans could expect to hear her greatest hits as well as some of her new tunes. Speaking in a Q&A at Los Angeles’ Theatre at the Ace Hotel, where she performed hits ‘I’m Alive’, ‘Ashes’, and ‘My Heart Will Go On’, she said: ‘’I like to sing these songs, and incorporate a few new songs. I would like this to be the most spectacular tour.

‘’The thing I can say right now, [because] we’re still in the process of putting it together, is that it’s not going to be the Las Vegas show.’’

But Celine - whose husband René Angélil died in 2016 aged 73 - will not be hitting the road with her children, Rene-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

She said: ‘’I’m not going on tour with my kids. They’re very mature and very independent.