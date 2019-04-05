Share:

Lahore - Vice Chairperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar has reiterated resolve to continue with fixing problems being faced by expatriates, says a handout. “Expatriates are ambassadors of Pakistan. That is why their problems should be solve on a priority,” he said while chairing a meeting on Wednesday. He ordered officials concerned to leave no stone unturned to get resolved the issues of oversees Pakistanis. “As per the vision of Prime Minister lmran Khan and directions from Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, it is our top priority to work for betterment of overseas Pakistanis,” he said. He praised expats’ role in national development, saying: “The oversees Pakistanis have been playing a significant role in national economic growth.”