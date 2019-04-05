Share:

LAHORE - Qul of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar, father of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was offered at Taunsa Sharif on Thursday. The Quran Khawani was held at the ground adjacent to the Buzdar House which was attended by a large number of people including ministers, assembly members, socio-political personalities, officers and notables of the area. Maulana Muhammad Saleem Madni and Maulana Hafiz Latif Ahmad Chishti addressed the gathering while Khawaja Amir Sharif Kureja led the prayer for the departed soul. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speakers National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Senator Sarfraz Bugti condoled with the Chief Minister and prayed for the departed soul.