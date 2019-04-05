Share:

Pakistan military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday called on India to speak the truth after US defense officials debunked India’s claim that it shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in an aerial dogfight between the two sides in February.

“Allah be praised, truth always prevails,” the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations tweeted.

“Time for India to speak truth about false claims & actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan. India needs introspection especially over atrocities in IoK.

“Region needs peace, progress & prosperity,” he added.

Two senior US defense officials with direct knowledge of the situation told Foreign Policy magazine that US personnel recently counted Pakistan’s F-16s and found none missing.

The findings directly contradict the account of Indian Air Force officials, who said that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman managed to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 before his own plane was downed by Pakistan Air Force.

The count, conducted by US authorities on the ground in Pakistan, casts doubt on India’s version of events, suggesting that Indian authorities may have misled the international community about what happened that day, the magazine said.