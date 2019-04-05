Share:

LAHORE - This June, Saudi Arabia will broadcast popular Pakistani television series Dhoop Kinare (1987). Arab News reported that this year PTV has selected the Sahira Kazmi directorial along with Tanhaiyaan to air in the Kingdom.

“We have selected two very popular dramas, Dhoop Kinare (Sunlight’s Edge) and Tanhaiyaan (Loneliness), for Arabic subtitles. We will be able to send Dhoop Kinare to Saudi Arabia by June this year,” Shahzia Sikander, Director International Relations at Pakistan Television, told the publication.

“This is the first time that Pakistan Television is subtitling Pakistani drama into Arabic for Saudi viewers,” Sikander said. Tanhaiyaan’s airing date has not yet been announced.

In a press conference in Riyadh late last month, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry revealed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in talks to increase cultural exchange between the two countries.

He said Pakistan wants to participate in the cultural revival of Saudi Arabia and is willing to support its newly established academies of performing arts by sharing the expertise of our actors, directors and other artists such as calligraphers.