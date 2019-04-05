Share:

LAHORE - Ambassador of Argentina in Pakistan Ivan Ivanissevich and President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Almas Hyder have agreed to make joint efforts to boost mutual trade and to bridge communication gap between private sectors of the two countries. During over an hour long meeting at the LCCI, bilateral trade, B2B contacts and various related issues came under discussion.

Almas Hyder gave an analysis on Pakistan’s economy, its economic relations with the outer world and trade & investment opportunities. LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigal was also present on the occasion.

The ambassador said that the relationship between Argentina and Pakistan goes back to the very origins of Pakistan, and it is like a tree, which people in Pakistan and Argentina cherish, one that they would like to grow even further. He said that both countries need to further enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors. He assured that his embassy would facilitate the exchange of business delegations. “Regular exchange of business delegations, business and industrial exhibitions, exchange of information, close cooperation between the chambers of commerce of the two countries will enhance trade,” he said, adding Argentina can go for joint ventures in agriculture, pharmaceutics, alternate energy and passengers transport.