BRUSSELS (AA) Amid continuing chaos over Brexit, with Britain’s prime minister seeking another delay on the exit date, the European Parliament Thursday ratified a measure to allow British citizens visa-free travel after Brexit. The EP’s Committee on Civil Liberties proposed Wednesday that after Brexit, British citizens would be able to enter EU countries visa-free for short periods, “provided EU nationals enjoy the same conditions when travelling to the UK” said a committee statement. The proposal was voted in the full EP on Thursday, and passed. It will apply on the day following Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc. From that date, British citizens will not be required to have a visa for stays in the EU of up to 90 days in any 180-day period, under the proposal.