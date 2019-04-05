Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) completely failed to control inflation and to provide relief to the masses.

In a statement issued here, he strongly condemned the increase in price of POL products, medicines, gas and LPG and said that slogan of PTI to bring “positive change” has been converted into just “tall claims”.

Hafiz Naeem said that the prices of basic commodities are being increased at regular intervals during the government of PTI; adding that the federal ministers and Prime Minister Imran Khan have failed in order to curb inflation, which has become a nuisance for the citizens.

He demanded that the federal government should refrain itself by adopting the policies of World Bank and International Monetary Funds (IMF), asking the PTI to deny the ‘slavery of WB and IMF for providing real relief to the masses.

The JI Karachi Chief further said that the POL prices have been increased by Rs6, while the LPG prices have been increased by Rs41 and medicines’ prices were increased by 100per cent, which he termed a sheer injustice with the people of the country.

“The economic policies of the recent government are pathetic. The PTI’s government before coming into the power had made tall claims to bring change in the country but it completely failed to do so,” he added. Hafiz Naeem said that the economy of the country is in ICU and revolutionary steps are needed to bring the economy from hot waters.

He further said that the JI stands with the masses in this crucial time and will stage protest demonstrations against the government over the rampant inflation on basic commodities. The party leadership would evolve a future strategy in this regard, he concluded.