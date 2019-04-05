Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Secretary for Women Development Department Irum Bukhari has said access to a secure, affordable and reliable accommodation was a pre-condition to women economic empowerment.

During surprise visit to a working women hostel on Thursday, she said that the government was working on a plan to ensure security and safety of working women. Irum Bukhari visited working women hostel Faisalabad without prior intimation. Taking notice of absence of manager and clerical staff, she directed initiating disciplinary proceedings. During visit to a hostel in Gujranwala last day, manager was found leaving station without prior approval that resulted in issuance of a show cause notice.

Students urged to promote country’s peace message

Jamat-e-Islami leader and former MNA Dr Samia Raheel Qazi urged female students to play their due role in promoting Pakistan’s message of peace in society and all over the world.

She expressed these views while addressing a seminar held on Thursday at University of Lahore which was organised by Institute for Democratic Education & Advocacy (IDEA). She said educational institutions will further enhance the narrative of peace infront of world and despite the internal difference we all should work together to promote and present the narrative that Pakistan is peaceful country.

Dr Samia said no movement could get success that ignored the involvement of women.

Executive director IDEA Salman Abid said with proper direction and guidance young generation can shine the name of country infront of the world.