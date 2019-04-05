Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head Nawaz Sharif, on Friday strongly criticized the government after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) conducted an unsuccessful raid to arrest Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. 

Maryam Nawaz took to the twitter to slam the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government saying, “The government was using cheap tactics to hide its own failures.”

She said: “The government cannot hide their failures with these cheap tactics.”

She said the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly returned to the country leaving behind his ailing minor daughter.