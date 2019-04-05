Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Council of Islamic Ideology on Thursday announced its ruling over the handcuffing of suspects.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Aya while addressing a press conference declared the National Accountability Bureau’s handcuffing of suspects against Shariah and the law.

He said insulting a suspect in the media before conviction is against Islam and human dignity.

“To ridicule an accused in front of media before being proven guilty is against humanity,” Ayaz said adding, manacling any accused before being proven guilty is contrary to Islamic jurisprudence. He said that a committee to analyse the NAB ordinance has been formed under the supervision of Justice (Retd) Raza Khan which will review as to which NAB laws are in violation of the Islamic laws.

He expressed severe reservations over the recently held Aurat March, and strongly condemned attack on Maulana Taqi Usmani and the murder of college professor in Bahawalpur.

Ayaz said that the young generation is suffering from mental stress, and a committee will work to introduce legislation for the ownership of women in inheritance. Expressing concerns over attacks on Christchurch mosques, he praised New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern for her insight.