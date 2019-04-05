Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has activated the Health Council of Lahore to address the issues of missing facilities and medical equipment at seven tehsil headquarters hospitals in the provincial capital.

At a meeting here on Thursday, approval was granted by the council for purchase of the required equipment for these hospitals and provision of missing facilities within two weeks. These hospitals need UPS batteries, laparotomy, root canal machines, biometric machines, LED flood lights, nebulizers, pulse machines, child weight machines, printers for CBC machines, sign boards and OT boilers. Also, they need sheds for patients, water pipes, linen drums, curtains, repair work on windows, woodwork at dispensaries, cabins, counters, operation tables and cupboards for hepatitis patients.

Lahore DC Saleha Saeed has directed all members of the councils to make sure supply of these items so that patients could be provided outstanding service. She has also told the officials to ensure a transparent and fair process for purchase of these items.



The council was nominated in February by the Primary and Secondary Health Department.

The additional deputy commissioner for finance and planning, local MPA, MS of the concerned hospital, DDO health of the respective area, representative of the secretary for the primary and secondary office, SDO (buildings), two philanthropists, MCL CO and medical social welfare officer of the concerned hospital are members of each health council, which will look after provision of equipment to seven hospitals. These hospitals are Government Samanabad Hospital, Shahdara Hospital, Maternity Hospital (Chohan Road), Rana Abdul Rahim Hospital (Sodiwal), Government Hospital (Pathi Ground), Government Hospital (Ghaziabad) and Government Eye and Gynae Hospital (Swami Nagar).

