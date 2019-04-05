Share:

LAHORE - Project Ghazi has finally hit the cinemas. The release of the film was rescheduled twice. The film first premiered in July 2017, but due to some technical issues, the screening was postponed. After wait of almost one and a half year, it has now returned to cinemas.

Talking about the movie, Humayun Saeed said: “It is a super hero film and the first film in Pakistan of such genre. I signed this movie owing to the fact that there are youngsters and directors who would like to watch and make such movies, respectively and they should be supported.” He continued: “There are no songs in the movie and I am not with multiple heroines so that is why I signed up for it so that others would know that this content also works and one can muster up the courage to make such movies. I am excited.”

Since the Pulwama attack, there has been an on-going tussle between India and Pakistan. Ajay Devgn and multiple actors refused to screen their movies here and Pemra banned their films too.

Now there are two sets of opinions that have been out there. The first one is of the view that it will help Pakistan’s business and the other believes that if there is no competition. One would never know where they stand.

Humayun Saeed , however, batted for all kinds of movies to be screened in Pakistan. The former opinion can only stands its ground if we are making hundreds of Pakistani movies which are not the case at present.

So for right now, if movies won’t release, cinema will suffer and if cinema suffers, it is our suffering too. It is quite a causal effect. Speaking about the controversy of Mehwish Hayat, the project Ghazi actor said: “Mehwish Hayat, who is an amazing Pakistani actress, got an award for her services, she should be supported instead of being bashed. The people who are behind the decision-making process must have thought this through. They must have seen something in her to reward her so. And she is not that bad of an actress as people are overreacting to it. It should not have been made into such big issue in the first place.”