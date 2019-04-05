Share:

LAHORE - Indus Motor Company Limited, the manufacturer and distributor of Toyota vehicles, will sponsor Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS 2019) to promote local engineering companies which are the backbone of local auto industry.

CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “Localization create jobs, provide import substitution, secure foreign exchange and contribute phenomenally towards Pakistan GDP.All these factors are needed to reduce trade deficit and to improve macroeconomic condition.

IMC is a key supporter of the domestic parts manufacturers, buying local parts of worth 200 million every day. With 35 technical assistance agreements and technology transfers, it has enabled local industry to create around 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities.