ISLAMABAD - Indian authorities stopped a woman from Azad Jammu and Kashmir who married a resident of Occupied Kashmir while she was returning to Pakistan via Wagah-Attari border to meet her parents.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian authorities stopped Kubra Gilani even when she was having travel documents.

Kubra was born in Muzaffarabad, AJK, and married to Altaf Rathar, a resident of Kokernag area Islamabad district in Occupied Kashmir in March 2010 in Muzaffarabad. However, the marriage didn’t prove long lasting and the two separated in November 2018.

On February 27 this year, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry had asked the Pakistani mission in Delhi to take up the matter of Kubra’s repatriation with the concerned Indian authorities and share the update with the Ministry on an urgent basis, a paper reported.