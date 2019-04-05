Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the educational institutions to bridge gap between requirements of job market and skills needed to make young generation able in grabbing jobs opportunities.

Addressing a ceremony of Higher Education Commission regarding technical education in Islamabad on Friday, he said, now, the youth can earn money at home with the use of latest technology.

He said 4th revolution has been wreaked in the field of technology. He said the Election Commission made process of holding the recent elections in Pakistan easy through the use of latest technology.

The President said nowadays "Artificial Intelligence" is being used as a tool in making decisions and judgments. He said China progressed rapidly in the field of technology.

He said investment is imperative for development and prosperity of Pakistan at a large level and for creation of employment opportunities as well.

The President said, in Pakistan, the women are also getting equal opportunities of progressing in all fields and aspects of their lives.