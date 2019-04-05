Share:

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police arrested 13 car lifters and recovered 10 vehicles from them, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Thursday.

He further said that following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustfa Tanveer was asked to accelerate efforts against car lifting activities, following which special teams were constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Inspector Aslam Kalyar, which managed to successfully arrest 13 car lifters and recover 10 stolen vehicles from their possession.

Out of these recovered vehicles, 8 vehicles were found stolen from various areas of the capital, while further investigation is underway from the arrested persons to get details about two remaining stolen vehicles.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the overall performance of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell and directed all police officials to intensify efforts to curb car lifting incidents.