Share:

TOKYO - The Japanese government has lodged a protest with Russia over Moscow’s plans to hold a military exercise in the area of the disputed Kuril Islands, referred to by Tokyo as the Northern Territories, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

“This does not correspond with our position regarding the Northern Territories”, the ministry’s representatives said, as quoted by the agency.

Tokyo reportedly sent its protests after Moscow informed it about the upcoming drills, due to be held on 4-12 April.

The agency noted that in March, Russia held drills in the Kuril islands area, too. The exercise involved around 500 people.