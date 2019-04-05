Share:

LOS ANGELES - Justin Bieber thinks it is ‘’cool’’ to have a ‘’healthy mind’’. The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker recently told fans he was putting his music career on hold in order to repair some ‘’deep-rooted issues’’ and he’s continued to be honest and open by sharing a photo at his therapist’s office

He posted a selfie on Instagram Story on Wednesday, which was captioned ‘Therapy Session’ and explained: ‘’It’s cool to have a healthy mind and emotions.’’

The ‘Love Yourself’ singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - previously admitted he had been ‘’unable emotionally’’ to put on a fun show for fans so wanted to take time out to stop himself from ‘’falling apart’’.

He wrote on Instagram last month: ‘’So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.

‘’Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health.’’