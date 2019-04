Share:

KARACHI - The Board of Advanced Studies and Research, University of Karachi, has awarded 51 PhD and 24 MPhil degrees in various disciplines.

The KU Registrar said that BASR in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the varsity’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, awarded these degrees.

According to Registrar, the PhD degrees were awarded to Sadaf Toqeer, Erum Shoukat, Saba Nazir and Shahjehan in Botany (ISHU); Abid Hussain in Geography (GIS); Muhammad Saad, Ishrat Jamil, Tuba Kamal and Sajda Ashraf in Chemistry; Naveed Yousaf and Danish Iqbal in Public Administration; Muhammad Naseer, Mehboob Alam Baig and Arif Mahmood Mustafai in Quran and Sunnah; Muhammad Azeem in General History; Saiqa Tabassum and Musarrat Jahan in Biochemistry; Samina Naurin, Sylvia Sabir Sahir and Lubna Faraz in Botany; Ejaz Basheer, Tayyaba Mumtaz and Salman Ahmed in Pharmacognosy; Itefaq Hussain in Pharmacology; Suraiya Jabeen in Environment Studies; Zulfiqar Ahmed in Physiology; Meher Hassan and Sadia Sadaf in Genetics; Nuzhat Anees in Urdu; Asia Ahmed in Microbiology; Samreen Fatima in Statistics; Muniza Shaikh, Syeda Durr-e-Shahwar and Qurat ul Ain in Molecular Medicine; Rahil Ahmed in Food Science and Technology;, Urooj Javed and Alveena Zehra in Biotechnology (KIBGE); Sidra Khan and Majeed Ahmed Khan in Mathematics; Hina Dawood in European Studies; Saima Khalil in Education, Ibrahim Zia in Geography; Sana Shahid in Mass Communication; Aijaz Ali in Islamic History; Abdul Sammad in Usool-ud-din; Seema Manzoor in Women Studies; Zeb un Nisa in Pharmaceutics; Nausheen Fatima Jaffery in Political Science; and Mirza Salman Baig in Applied Physics.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the MPhil degrees were awarded to Kiran Shahzadi, Shama Noureen, M Saad Hussain and M Kawish Iqbal in Chemistry (HEJ); Javeria Masnoon in Microbiology; Usman Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Zohaib, Aziz Ahmed Baig in Islamic Learning; Samina Sultan in Nematology (NNRC); Shumaila Farzand Ali and Ambar Jamal in Physics; Anam Umar and Nousheen Ali Pharmaceutical Chemistry; Ayesha Liaquat and Umair Ahmed Khan in Chemistry; Madiha and Sameen Athar in Computer Science; Sami Ullah Qureshi in Applied Economics; Shahzad Hussain in Psychology; Shahzaib Siddiqui in Molecular Medicine; M Akhtar Abid in Usool-ud-din; Syeda Nasreen in Zoology and Eruj Wajidi in Public Administration.