Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sihala police arrested one person for allegedly ransacking a house and holding hostage the family in DHA Phase-II, while three of his accomplices had escaped after the crime.

The Sihla Police registered an FIR against Altaf Khan Afridi and his accomplices.

Afridi, son of Musali Khan, Amir Mehmood, son of Tariq, Gul and Zaman, residents of Rawalpindi, along with other 7 to 8 persons, ransacked house of Aslam Azad after breaking windows of the house. They held hostage the family members, beat them and also used vulgar language against the women, the FIR mentioned. Aslam informed the Sihala police that he was doing solar cars manufacturing business, and had issues with a financer few days back, where he met Altaf Khan Afridi, who posed himself as Director ANF. He blackmailed me on different occasions and minted money from me, as he threatened me of involving in false cases, Aslam narrated.

Aslam claimed in the FIR that Altaf demanded millions of rupees from him and also took away Rs600,000 while he also forcibly snatched a cheque from him, upon which he called his bank and also submitted a written application with IG Islamabad on March 11 against Altaf Afridi, he said. Altaf came to my house along with few policemen from Police Station Waris Khan and left after some time, he said. Altaf returned at around 10:30 pm along with his companions; he put pistol on my head and wanted to hijack me, but I resisted; my wife, Sawat, daughter Amna Aslam, daughter-in-law Khizra Ahmed and son Ahmed after hearing the noise came and they were also held hostages on gun-point, he said. They were threatened of dire consequences; my Son Ahmed tried to get me free; they started beating him while using highly objectionable language against the women, he narrated. When my family members started to make hue and cry, neighbors gathered, while DHA security staff also reached, upon which Aslam and his accomplice while threatening us fled from the scene.