LAHORE - Investigation police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a most-wanted suspect in connection with the kidnapping and killing of an 11-year-old boy.

The suspect, identified by police as Sajid, had killed 11-year-old Ali Hassan after receiving Rs 600,000 ransom from his parents. The alleged killer also set the body on fire to conceal the victim’s identity. Resident of Raja Bola Village, Ali Hassan was found dead in an empty plot in Estate Life Housing Society the other day. The Hayer police station launched the homicide investigation after registering a case against unidentified criminals. Police official Dr Inam Waheed while addressing a news conference at his office said that the suspect took the boy to deserted place where he strangled the victim. Lahore’s DIG (Investigation) Waheed further said that the CIA police was given the task to trace and arrest the killers.