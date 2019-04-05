Share:

RAWALPINDI : A 25-year-old man was killed due to firing in the air at a marriage ceremony in Wah Cannt, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was indemnified as Zeenat Ullah of Bannu, who was employed with Heavy Industry Taxila, the police added.

According to police, indiscriminate firing was going on at the wedding ceremony despite a ban, which claimed life of a man. The body was shifted to POF Hospital where doctors conducted post-mortem and handed it over to heirs for burial, police said.

Police also added that a case had been registered against the killers on complaint of Hussain Ahmed, the cousin of the deceased. In the FIR registered with Police Station Wah Cannt, the complainant told police that his cousin along with five of his friends on invitation of Sami went to attend a marriage ceremony at mansion of Ahsan Shah.

He added that four men having weapons were resorting to aerial firing at rooftop of the mansion. He said a bullet hit into chest of Zeenat and he died.

Station House Officer Wah Cannt said that police had launched manhunt to trace out killers after filing a murder case against them.

A source disclosed to The Nation that the locals had intimated Rescue 15 about intense aerial firing in marriage ceremony but area police had not responded in time that led to loss of a human life.

On the other hand, the ban on aerial firing and setting off fireworks in marriage ceremonies is being violated by citizens across the district without any action on part of police and other law enforcement agencies.